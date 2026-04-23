Cristobal Alfaro News: Heavy defeat in starting debut

Alfaro registered four clearances and one interception in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Club Tijuana. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 31st minute.

Alfaro made his first senior league start but the debut did not go to plan, with his side suffering a heavy defeat conceding three goals. The 18-year-old defender had minimal defensive involvement, recording four clearances and one interception, and also picked up a yellow card during the outing.