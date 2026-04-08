Crysencio Summerville Injury: Could feature against Wolves
Summerville (calf) trained this week and could be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton, according to Nuno Espirito Santo. "Summerville is improving and we still have tomorrow to assess. We are positive that he can be available"
Summerville could be available for Friday's clash against Wolverhampton after training this week. The forward has missed the last three matches, and his potential return could provide a boost, as he remains an important rotational option thanks to his dribbling ability and directness, recording seven goals and two assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.
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