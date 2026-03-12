Crysencio Summerville Injury: Injury not considered serious
Summerville (calf) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Manchester City, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "We have Summerville, who's out. We are assessing him day by day and see how it goes, but he's not going to be available for the game."
Summerville was initially expected to return after the international break, but Nuno's words suggest the winger might have an outside chance to play against Aston Villa on Sunday, March 22. Summerville has been a regular starter for West Ham this season, racking up five goals and one assist across 24 appearances (22 starts) in the Premier League. There are a few options to take his place in the XI with Pablo Felipe back from injury and Freddie Potts back from suspension.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 303 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 48 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2910 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2910 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2813 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More