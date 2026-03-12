Crysencio Summerville Injury: Injury not considered serious

Summerville (calf) won't be an option for Saturday's game against Manchester City, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "We have Summerville, who's out. We are assessing him day by day and see how it goes, but he's not going to be available for the game."

Summerville was initially expected to return after the international break, but Nuno's words suggest the winger might have an outside chance to play against Aston Villa on Sunday, March 22. Summerville has been a regular starter for West Ham this season, racking up five goals and one assist across 24 appearances (22 starts) in the Premier League. There are a few options to take his place in the XI with Pablo Felipe back from injury and Freddie Potts back from suspension.