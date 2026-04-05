Crysencio Summerville Injury: Misses out again
Summerville (calf) was out for Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout loss to Leeds United.
Summerville was a late call for Sunday, but did not make the call as his team exited FA Cup play, too early to test his hamstring. However, after the close call, a return in league play is likely soon to follow, potentially when facing Wolves on April 10.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks10 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3211 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 433 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2935 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2935 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More