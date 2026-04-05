Crysencio Summerville headshot

Crysencio Summerville Injury: Misses out again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Summerville (calf) was out for Sunday's 2-2 (2-4) penalty shootout loss to Leeds United.

Summerville was a late call for Sunday, but did not make the call as his team exited FA Cup play, too early to test his hamstring. However, after the close call, a return in league play is likely soon to follow, potentially when facing Wolves on April 10.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
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