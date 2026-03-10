Crysencio Summerville Injury: Needs to be assessed

Summerville suffered an apparent knock during Monday's FA Cup win against Brentford and will need to be assessed, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Toby Bryant from LondonWorld. "We have to assess also Cry, let's see."

Summerville logged 75 minutes off bench in Monday's FA Cup win against the Bees but picked up a knock late in the match that will need further evaluation to determine whether the left winger avoided anything serious. It's a situation worth monitoring closely since Summerville has been an undisputed starter for the Hammers this season and arguably their biggest attacking threat, producing seven goals and one assist over his last 11 appearances across all competitions. If he ends up missing time, Adama Traore (knock) if fit or Pablo Felipe could be in line for expanded roles in the attack until he returns.