Crysencio Summerville headshot

Crysencio Summerville Injury: Needs to be assessed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Summerville suffered an apparent knock during Monday's FA Cup win against Brentford and will need to be assessed, according to coach Nuno Espirito Santo, per Toby Bryant from LondonWorld. "We have to assess also Cry, let's see."

Summerville logged 75 minutes off bench in Monday's FA Cup win against the Bees but picked up a knock late in the match that will need further evaluation to determine whether the left winger avoided anything serious. It's a situation worth monitoring closely since Summerville has been an undisputed starter for the Hammers this season and arguably their biggest attacking threat, producing seven goals and one assist over his last 11 appearances across all competitions. If he ends up missing time, Adama Traore (knock) if fit or Pablo Felipe could be in line for expanded roles in the attack until he returns.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 30
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
4 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago