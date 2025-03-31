Fantasy Soccer
Crysencio Summerville headshot

Crysencio Summerville Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Summerville (hamstring) has resumed training during the break but will not be available for Tuesday's clash against Wolves, coach Graham Potter said in the press conference. "We've got another training session now, everyone's in a decent place, so we have a relatively full squad apart from Summerville."

Summerville will miss another game due to a hamstring injury as he has not yet fully recovered. He has been training during the break, but the game on Tuesday is too soon for him. His next chance to make the squad will come against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
