Crysencio Summerville Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Summerville (hamstring) has resumed training during the break but will not be available for Tuesday's clash against Wolves, coach Graham Potter said in the press conference. "We've got another training session now, everyone's in a decent place, so we have a relatively full squad apart from Summerville."

