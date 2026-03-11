Crysencio Summerville Injury: Set to return after break

Summerville suffered a minor calf injury during Monday's FA Cup victory against Brentford that will sideline him until after the March international break, according to Hammers News.

Summerville underwent scans Wednesday to determine the extent of the injury he suffered in Monday's FA Cup win over Brentford, and the results revealed a minor calf issue that will sideline him for the upcoming clashes against Manchester City and Aston Villa. The winger is now targeting a return after the March international break when the team hosts Leeds United on April. 4th. This is a significant setback for the Hammers given his red-hot stretch of seven goals in his last 11 appearances across all competitions and his locked-in role as a starter up front, while Adama Traore (knock) if fit or Pablo Felipe could see extended run in the attack until Summerville is back to full fitness.