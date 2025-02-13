Crysencio Summerville Injury: Suffers setback

Summerville (hamstring) has suffered a setback and is not expected to return until after the international break, according to manager Graham Potter. "Crysencio has had a setback so we're looking after the international break for him."

Summerville is set to miss even more time due to his hamstring injury, with the attacker suffering a setback this week. This will leave him with a return date for the start of April, likely missing out on the rest of February and March unless there is a sudden rise in fitness. This is a brutal turn for the attacker, having missed their past four games already.