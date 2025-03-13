Crysencio Summerville Injury: Training, out until break

Summerville (hamstring) has begun to train but is out until after the international break, according to manager Graham Potter. "We'll assess over the next 24 hours, I guess, whether he's available, but I think it's more after the international break for him, just to get some training in him. But it's nice to have him with the group. Summerville is still at the other side of the international break."

Summerville is seeing some progress towards a return to the field after he was able to train this week, even working with the group some. However, it is still too much to play, as he will remain until after the international break as planned. That said, he will look to return after, as he did deny surgery and wants to play again as soon as possible.