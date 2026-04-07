Crysencio Summerville headshot

Crysencio Summerville Injury: Trains Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Summerville (calf) was included in training Tuesday, according to his club.

Summerville is back in the training camp this week as he continues to progress from a calf injury, a bright sight to start the week. This gives the attacker even more confidence that a return could come when facing Wolves on Friday. After being a late call for FA Cup play last match, it appears he is trending in the right direction, likely to assume a starting role on the left flank again once fit.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
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