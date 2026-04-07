Crysencio Summerville Injury: Trains Tuesday
Summerville (calf) was included in training Tuesday, according to his club.
Summerville is back in the training camp this week as he continues to progress from a calf injury, a bright sight to start the week. This gives the attacker even more confidence that a return could come when facing Wolves on Friday. After being a late call for FA Cup play last match, it appears he is trending in the right direction, likely to assume a starting role on the left flank again once fit.
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