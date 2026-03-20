Crysencio Summerville Injury: Won't play Sunday

Summerville (calf) is out for Sunday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "Cry is not available for this game. He's getting better each day, but for Sunday, he's not going to be available."

Summerville is still sidelined and will likely now return after the international break, as he continues to recover from a calf injury. This will mark his second match in a row out as the club continues without a regular starter, a rough spell. The good news is he will now have a week with no games to rest and focus on the injury, likely to return when facing Leeds United on April 5.