Crysencio Summerville News: Assists final goal in 3-0 win
Summerville assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Leeds United.
Summerville assisted Callum Wilson for the final goal of the game as West Ham beat Leeds 3-0. The goal was not enough to help West Ham to Premier League safety. He finishes the season with five goals and two assists. He started the last seven games of the season bring him to 29 starts from his 31 games played. Summerville played for Leeds before joining West Ham at the start of the 2024/25 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: EPL Picks for Sunday, May 244 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW38 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Gameweek 385 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 386 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 386 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3714 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More