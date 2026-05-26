Crysencio Summerville headshot

Crysencio Summerville News: Assists final goal in 3-0 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Summerville assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

Summerville assisted Callum Wilson for the final goal of the game as West Ham beat Leeds 3-0. The goal was not enough to help West Ham to Premier League safety. He finishes the season with five goals and two assists. He started the last seven games of the season bring him to 29 starts from his 31 games played. Summerville played for Leeds before joining West Ham at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
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