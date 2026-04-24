Crysencio Summerville News: Limited impact of late

Summerville has racked up four shots, one chance created and six crosses (none accurate) in his last two Premier League starts.

Summerville returned to the XI in the 4-0 win over Wolves after a three-game absence, and he was also in the starting lineup in the draw versus Crystal Palace. The speedy winger should remain in the lineup as long as he stays healthy, but his fantasy production has been limited. He has failed to score in four of his last five league appearances dating back to mid-February.