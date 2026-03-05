Crysencio Summerville headshot

Crysencio Summerville News: Nets in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Summerville scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Fulham.

Summerville scored a crucial goal, and the only goal, during Wednesday's win. It was a good bounce back after a frustrating loss to Liverpool, and a big three points. Summerville is a strong finisher and against weaker opponents he has the talent to make the most of limited chances and score in any match.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
More Stats & News
