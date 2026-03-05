Crysencio Summerville News: Nets in win

Summerville scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Fulham.

Summerville scored a crucial goal, and the only goal, during Wednesday's win. It was a good bounce back after a frustrating loss to Liverpool, and a big three points. Summerville is a strong finisher and against weaker opponents he has the talent to make the most of limited chances and score in any match.