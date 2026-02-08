Summerville struck first in the 13rd minute, bursting onto Mateus Fernandes' counter-attacking pass and calmly lifting the ball over the onrushing Martin Dubravka. He stayed at the center of the action by sparking the second goal in the 26th minute, using a clever flick to spring El Hadji Malick Diouf down the left, whose cross was powered home by Taty Castellanos with a header. The attacking midfielder is on a serious heater for the Hammers, scoring in each of his last four Premier League appearances while adding 11 shots and six chances created over that stretch.