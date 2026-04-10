Crysencio Summerville headshot

Crysencio Summerville News: Starting vs. Wolves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Summerville (calf) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Wolverhampton.

Summerville trained over the week, and while he was trending toward being available, he's been added right back into the starting lineup. The winger has had a productive season thus far in 2025/26, tallying seven goals and two assists in 27 appearances all competitions with the Hammers.

Crysencio Summerville
West Ham United
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