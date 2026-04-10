Crysencio Summerville News: Starting vs. Wolves
Summerville (calf) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Wolverhampton.
Summerville trained over the week, and while he was trending toward being available, he's been added right back into the starting lineup. The winger has had a productive season thus far in 2025/26, tallying seven goals and two assists in 27 appearances all competitions with the Hammers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 437 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2939 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2939 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2842 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2845 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Crysencio Summerville See More