Cucho Hernandez Injury: Available Friday

Hernandez (knee) is available for Friday's clash against Real Madrid, according to coach Manuel Pellegrini, per Gonzalo Tortosa from Elchiringuitotv.

Hernandez's clearance is a significant boost for Betis heading into a high-profile fixture at La Cartuja. The Colombian had been substituted at halftime of the previous match due to knee discomfort, raising concerns about his availability for Friday. As the undisputed starter at number nine, his presence gives coach Manuel Pellegrini his preferred attacking option, with Cedric Bakambu likely returning to a depth role after impressing with an assist in his place.