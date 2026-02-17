Cucho Hernandez Injury: Should return Saturday

Hernandez (strain) should train in full this week and be back available for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano, according to Manu Colchon from Diario de Sevilla.

Hernandez has missed the last seven matches in all competitions with a muscle injury but closed out last week back in full team training. The striker is set to ramp things up again this week and is trending toward being available for Saturday's showdown against Rayo Vallecano. That would be a massive lift for Betis, as Hernandez is the clear-cut number nine and should slide right back into his starting role for the rest of the season if he stays healthy.