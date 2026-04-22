Cucho Hernandez Injury: Suffers knee discomfort

Hernandez (knee) was substituted at halftime of Tuesday's 3-2 win at Girona due to discomfort, leaving his availability for Friday's clash against Real Madrid uncertain, according to Mateo Gonzalez of ABC Sevilla.

Hernandez had been feeling knee discomfort during the first half before alerting the staff at the interval, with coach Manuel Pellegrini deciding not to risk him further given the quick turnaround before the Real Madrid fixture. The Colombian is an undisputed starter as Betis's number nine, making his potential absence a significant blow with such a prestigious fixture just days away. Cedric Bakambu came on in his place and impressed with an assist, putting his hand up as a potential replacement if Hernandez cannot be cleared in time for Friday's clash at La Cartuja.