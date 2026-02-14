Cucho Hernandez Injury: Sunday coming too soon

Hernandez (strain) is not an option for Sunday's clash against Mallorca, coach Manuel Pellegrini said in the press conference, according to Zona Mixta. "The squad list is the same as last week."

Hernandez got in some partial work earlier this week and only just made his way back into full team training, but Sunday's clash with Mallorca is coming a little too fast for the striker. The medical staff is holding him back and he will stay on the sidelines for this one as they take a cautious approach. That paves the way for Cedric Bakambu to shoulder a heavier load up top for Real Betis, as Hernandez has clearly been the go-to number nine leading the line all season.