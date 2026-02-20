Cucho Hernandez Injury: Will be available vs. Rayo

Hernandez (strain) will be available for Saturday's contest against Rayo Vallecano, manager Manuel Pellegrini told media Friday. "Chimy, Cucho and Héctor will be in the squad for tomorrow's game. That helps us because we'll have more depth on the bench."

Hernandez is set to return after missing the last seven matches across all competitions due to a muscular problem. The striker has netted eight goals in 19 league starts this season, but he might be on the bench Saturday since Cedric Bakambu is coming off scoring a goal in the 2-1 win over Mallorca the last time out.