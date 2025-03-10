Cucho Hernandez News: Another quiet outing Sunday

Cucho registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win over Las Palmas.

The start to Cucho's career with Betis has been somewhat slow. Although he has started each of the last four matches, all of which were wins, he has put just one shot on target on seven attempts. He is contributing in other ways -- he created one chance and recorded one accurate cross Sunday -- but he is yet to find the goalscoring form he had in Columbus over the past couple seasons.