Cucho Hernandez News: Back from suspension
Hernandez has been cleared to return following a one-match league suspension.
Hernandez was forced to miss Sunday's loss to Barcelona due to yellow card accumulation, before which he was in excellent form with three goals in as many games played in May. The striker will be a strong threat if he returns to the main lineup, featuring as the leader of a strong front line alongside Ez Abde and Antony.
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