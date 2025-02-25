Fantasy Soccer
Cucho Hernandez headshot

Cucho Hernandez News: Creates two chances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Cucho Hernandez registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Getafe.

Hernandez created his first two chances since joining Betis from Columbus Crew in February, but could not find the back of the net. The forward logged his second start for the new club and has yet to play the full 90 minutes or score. He logged 19 goals and 11 assists in 29 appearances (25 starts) in the MLS.

