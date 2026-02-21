Cucho Hernandez headshot

Cucho Hernandez News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Hernandez (strain) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano.

Hernandez finds a place on the bench for Saturday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after missing the last seven matches across all competitions due to a muscular problem. The striker has netted eight goals in 19 league starts this season but is eased back into action. Cedric Bakambu keeps his place in the starting XI after scoring iin the last game.

Cucho Hernandez
Betis
