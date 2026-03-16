Cucho Hernandez News: Fires off four shots

Hernandez generated four shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Hernandez started a fourth straight match starting Sunday and saw some decent work, notching four shots despite failing to score. That said, he has 12 shots in their past three games, although he has failed to score once, remaining at eight goals this season.