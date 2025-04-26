Cucho Hernandez News: Scores, assists in win

Cucho Hernandez scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and one chance created in Thursday's 5-1 win versus Valladolid.

Hernandez came through when Betis needed him the most Thursday and delivered both of his goal contributions in the second half. His header in the 64th minute gave Betis a 2-1 lead, and he later delivered an assist to Romain Perraud, who blasted a thunderous effort past Andre Ferreira to make things 4-1. Hernandez has been outstanding for Betis in recent weeks, and the Colombian international should continue to lead Betis' attacking line as long as he remains healthy.