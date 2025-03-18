Cucho Hernandez News: Scores first goal with Betis

Hernandez scored a goal off four shots (one on target) and created one chance during Sunday's 3-2 win over Leganes.

Hernandez had his best performance since joining Betis at the end of the winter transfer window, being involved in multiple dangerous plays and finally scoring his first goal with his new team. In the 82nd minute, the striker scored the game-winner for his team with a powerful one-timed shot from point-blank range. After bagging goals in bunches during his MLS tenure, Hernandez will hope this is just the first of many in his La Liga return.