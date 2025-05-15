Cucho Hernandez News: Scores goal in draw

Hernandez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-2 draw versus Rayo Vallecano.

Hernandez emerged from between two opposing players and dribbled to the edge of the box, from where he found the back of the net in the 51st minute of the match. He scored for the third time in his last four starts, while the two shots increased his count to 17 over that span. Unless he's rested towards the end of the season, the Colombian is likely to be favored over Cedric Bakambu up front.