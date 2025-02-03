Cucho Hernandez News: Signs with Betis until 2030

Cucho has completed a transfer to Real Betis from Columbus, according to his new club.

Cucho ended the transfer deadline with a blockbuster deal for the MLS, with the forward signing a deal with Real Betis until 2030. This comes after two consecutive career seasons for the forward, notching 40 goals and 19 assists in 62 appearances in the past two campaigns. Not to mention he finished fourth and fifth in goals in the league the past two years. However, with the upgrade in playing level around him, he will still have to adapt and earn his spot in the team. That said, a rotational role could be where he is stuck to begin, although he could work in a bigger role in a department that is struggling to find consistency.