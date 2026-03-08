Cucho Hernandez News: Struggles in front of goal

Cucho Hernandez registered four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Getafe.

Hernandez put up for shots and did get some of them on frame, but it wasn't good enough to get on the board in a 2-0 loss. He's got a tough matchup looming in UEL play against Panathinaikos, a side which only conceded nine goals in its eight UEL group stage games.