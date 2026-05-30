Cucho Hernandez News: Supersub role at World Cup

Hernandez has been named in Colombia's World Cup squad and is expected to play a decisive impact role off the bench throughout the tournament, providing manager Lorenzo with an explosive and unpredictable option to unlock defenses in the closing stages of matches.

Hernandez ends the season as Real Betis's top scorer with 15 goals and three assists across 40 appearances in all competitions, demonstrating his ability to be decisive and clinical at the highest level of European football in his first full La Liga campaign. Hernandez brings electric pace, physical strength and the ability to conjure moments of individual brilliance that make him one of the most dangerous impact substitutes in the entire tournament, capable of turning a game in an instant with a burst of pace or a moment of technique. Hernandez heads into the World Cup with the confidence of a player who knows exactly what he can offer and the determination to produce the decisive moment that could define Colombia's tournament.