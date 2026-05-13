Cucho Hernandez News: Will miss Barcelona game

Hernandez will miss the upcoming clash against Barcelona after picking up a yellow card in the 92nd minute of the match against Elche, reaching the accumulation limit.

Hernandez had opened the scoring in the first half with a goal assisted by Pablo Fornals before his late booking ultimately cost him a place in the squad for the Barcelona fixture. His absence is a notable blow for Betis heading into a demanding fixture against the league champions, with coach Manuel Pellegrini forced to reshuffle his attack. Cedric Bakambu is the favorite to lead the front line in his absence, with Chimy Avila also an option should Manuel Pellegrini look for alternatives up top.