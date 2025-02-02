Curtis Jones Injury: Assist from bench in win

Jones assisted once to go with two shots (none on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 victory over AFC Bournemouth.

Jones took to the pitch Saturday after 61 minutes for Alexis Mac Allister. He contributed to midfield plays by winning four out of the six duels he engaged in, had a strike at goal which was blocked and created the assist for Liverpool's second, finished by Mohamed Salah. It had been four EPL appearances since his last assist and five since he last found the back of the net.