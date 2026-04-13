Curtis Jones Injury: Back in training Monday

Jones (groin) trained with the group Monday and could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against PSG, according to James Pearce from TheAthletic.

Jones could be an option for Tuesday's Champions League return leg against PSG after training with the group Monday, having gone off with a groin issue in Saturday's clash against Fulham, though the injury appears minor. The midfielder has operated in a rotational role this season, starting 20 of his 40 appearances across all competitions, while competing with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister for minutes in midfield.