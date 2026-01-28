Jones wasn't available Wednesday due to illness and will have to be assessed in the coming days to know if he can return for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United. He made his previous two appearances off the bench after delivering an assist in his last start on Jan. 17. While Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz are now ahead of him in the race for midfield spots, Jones may have a chance to be deployed at right-back if both Conor Bradley (knee) and Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring) remain absent.