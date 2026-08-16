Curtis Jones Injury: Still out, hip issue lingers

Jones (hip) remains out for Sunday's final preseason friendly against Como and is undergoing an individual session at the AXA Training Centre, according to Ian Doyle.

Jones had taken part in an intense training session earlier in the week, an encouraging sign at the time, but this continued absence suggests the hip issue hasn't fully cleared up as hoped. His situation, tied to both the injury and ongoing transfer speculation this summer, remains complicated by his limited role last season, when he made 34 Premier League appearances but only 18 as a starter, contributing more through tidy possession and defensive work, 40 tackles and 18 interceptions, than a modest goal and two assists. Liverpool open the season against Newcastle on Aug. 23, and Jones is expected to be reassessed as his hip issue continues to be monitored.