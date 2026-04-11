Curtis Jones Injury: Suffers groin injury against Fulham

Jones was forced off due to a groin issue in Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham and is likely to miss the upcoming UCL clash with Paris Saint-Germain, with coach Arne Slot saying "He felt a little bit his groin. It wasn't the moment - he felt it already for a few minutes. So, let's hope for the best but I would be surprised if a player who comes off that he's available for Tuesday".

Jones was unable to continue after the first 45 minutes of Saturday's match, which marked his second start over the last three games across all competitions. While the midfielder is now expected to spend at least a few days on the sidelines, both Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister came off the bench against Fulham and would provide solid replacement options for upcoming contests.