Curtis Jones Injury: Takes part in intense session

Jones (hip) took part in an intense training session Thursday, according to the club.

Jones had been held out of the earlier friendly against Monaco as a precaution, with new coach Andoni Iraola previously saying the hip issue didn't look anything big but did not make sense to risk. His involvement in this higher intensity session is an encouraging sign that he has moved past the injury, positioning him to be available for Liverpool's next friendly on August 16 against Como.