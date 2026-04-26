Curtis Jones News: Assists on lone chance

Jones assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win against Crystal Palace.

Jones created a single chance during Saturday's win, and that chance ended up in the back of the net. He's been excellent this season in a rotational role, playing in a variety of positions, but mostly in a box-to-box midfield role. It's unclear if Jones will manage to earn a larger role in the starting XI, or if he will remain a rotational option as long as he stays with Liverpool.