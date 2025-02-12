Fantasy Soccer
Curtis Jones News: Handed late ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 1:55pm

Jones was sent off late following Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Everton after an altercation with Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Jones was sent off for a late altercation during Wednesday's draw with Abdoulaye Doucoure and will be suspended at the weekend for a Sunday clash with Wolves. Recently back from injury, this dampens his chances of finding more minutes in the near future with Dominik Szoboszlai having relative success in the past month.

