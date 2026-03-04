Curtis Jones News: Mediocre off bench
Jones had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Wolverhampton.
Jones came off the bench for the second half of Tuesday's loss and put together a mediocre showing. He wasn't particularly impressive and created just one chance while taking a single shot. The midfielder has gotten his chances in the starting XI and has been fine, but he certainly hasn't been a consistent difference maker.
