Curtis Jones headshot

Curtis Jones News: Mediocre off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Jones had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Wolverhampton.

Jones came off the bench for the second half of Tuesday's loss and put together a mediocre showing. He wasn't particularly impressive and created just one chance while taking a single shot. The midfielder has gotten his chances in the starting XI and has been fine, but he certainly hasn't been a consistent difference maker.

Curtis Jones
Liverpool
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Curtis Jones
