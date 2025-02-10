Fantasy Soccer
Curtis Jones News: Not fully fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Jones is still ramping up his fitness and is not fully fit, according to manager Arne Slot. "Curtis was on the bench, but he came to me this morning and said 'I don't think I am fully recovered yet' as well after the training session of yesterday."

Jones returned two games ago but is still waiting to feel fully recovered, with the midfielder opting out of playing Saturday due to his fitness despite seeing a bench spot. This isn't huge news, as he will remain in the team, but it is something to monitor, as he may need a few more games to see regular minutes again. Luckily for the team, he is at least not on the injury report and could be fully recovered anytime now and return to his rotation role, starting in 14 of his 25 appearances this campaign.

