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Curtis Jones News: On bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Jones (groin) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against PSG.

Jones is healthy enough for the bench Tuesday which is a good sign following a tweak in his muscle over the weekend. Assuming he keeps fitness, he'll be an option to start in league play for the Merseyside derby, though if Liverpool are knocked out of UCL, his playing time will likely dwindle to close the season as Liverpool won't have to rotate as much with fewer games.

Curtis Jones
Liverpool
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