Curtis Jones News: Scores Sunday

Jones scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Jones scored during a start at right-back to end the Premier League campaign. It's been a season to forget for Jones and the club as a whole, as they finished more than 20 points worse off than last season. Jones did get some chances in midfield, but largely deputized at right-back throughout the disappointing campaign. Jones finishes with one goal, two assists and 21 chances created in a career-high 1,930 minutes played.