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Curtis Jones News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Jones scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brentford.

Jones scored during a start at right-back to end the Premier League campaign. It's been a season to forget for Jones and the club as a whole, as they finished more than 20 points worse off than last season. Jones did get some chances in midfield, but largely deputized at right-back throughout the disappointing campaign. Jones finishes with one goal, two assists and 21 chances created in a career-high 1,930 minutes played.

Curtis Jones
Liverpool
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