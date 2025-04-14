Curtis Jones News: Solid effort in win

Jones recorded one shot (one on target), one cross (inaccurate) and two tackles (one successful) in Sunday's 2-1 win against West Ham.

Jones made his 16th Premier League start of the season in a hard-fought win over West Ham. The 24-year-old hasn't recorded a goal involvement since early February, but has already more than doubled his combined goal & assist total from last season. With Liverpool's point cushion heading into the final six matches, the young midfielder could be in line for increased minutes down the stretch.