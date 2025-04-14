Curtis Jones News: Solid effort in win
Jones recorded one shot (one on target), one cross (inaccurate) and two tackles (one successful) in Sunday's 2-1 win against West Ham.
Jones made his 16th Premier League start of the season in a hard-fought win over West Ham. The 24-year-old hasn't recorded a goal involvement since early February, but has already more than doubled his combined goal & assist total from last season. With Liverpool's point cushion heading into the final six matches, the young midfielder could be in line for increased minutes down the stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now