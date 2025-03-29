Cyle Larin Injury: Out after international duty

Larin is out for Sunday's match against Valencia due to discomfort after international duty, according to manager Jagoba Arrasate, per Cesar Mateu of Marca. " Larin has started training and he didn't have good feelings either."

