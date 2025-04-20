Cyle Larin News: Decent in attack

Larin had two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Leganes.

Larin was one of Mallorca's only attackers who was able to generate any threat against Leganes on Saturday. In 90 minutes played, the Canadian international created one chance, completed two of his three dribbles, had seven touches in the opposition's box, but he did miss one big chance. Larin has six goals and two assists in 18 La Liga starts this season and will have a tough time adding to that tally against Barcelona on Tuesday.