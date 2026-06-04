Cyle Larin News: Expected starter for Canada
Larin is set to be a starter at forward for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.
Larin is heading to the World Cup with Canada and is set for decent time, likely to start at forward in the 4-4-2 alongside Jonathan David. Larin served the most recent season between Southampton and Feyenoord, recording 10 goals and two assists in 37 appearances between the teams. He will now be expected to play a decent role as a distraction to open up David, although he will still see his chances, likely to earn a goal in the group stages. However, he is much more likely to see a rotation over David, potentially sharing some time with Promise David and Tani Oluwaseyi as the second forward.
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