Cyril Ngonge Injury: Heads back to Napoli

Ngonge will return to parent club Napoli following the conclusion of his loan spell at Espanyol, the club announced.

Ngonge joined in the January transfer window and made nine La Liga appearances including six starts, contributing two assists during his time with the Catalans. The Belgian winger had limited impact during a short spell in Spanish football but leaves with the gratitude of the club as Espanyol close the chapter on what proved to be an underwhelming loan stint for the attacking midfielder.